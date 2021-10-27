Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,447 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.80% of The Joint worth $21,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of The Joint during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of The Joint during the 2nd quarter valued at $850,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of The Joint by 1,815.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 26,559 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of The Joint by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of The Joint by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Get The Joint alerts:

In other The Joint news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $2,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,356 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Joint stock opened at $82.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.99. The Joint Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $111.06.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. As a group, analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Joint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.43.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.