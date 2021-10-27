B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,964 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $362.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. On average, analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on B2Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 target price on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

