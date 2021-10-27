Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,232 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.43% of Marlin Business Services worth $20,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 245.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 6.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 628.4% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

NASDAQ MRLN opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $268.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 39.87%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.