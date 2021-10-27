Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 24,294 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 986,357 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,294 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The First of Long Island were worth $20,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,939,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in The First of Long Island in the second quarter valued at about $545,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $482.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40. The First of Long Island Co. has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.32 million. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Research analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

The First of Long Island Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

