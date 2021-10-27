Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,369 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.19% of Cutera worth $19,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 629.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cutera during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Cutera by 521.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cutera by 84.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter.

CUTR stock opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.27. The stock has a market cap of $745.85 million, a PE ratio of 115.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Cutera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $60.35.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $58.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Cutera news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $80,835.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,758.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,500 shares of company stock worth $178,815 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

