Hercules Capital (HTGC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Hercules Capital to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 120.11%. The firm had revenue of $69.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.75 million. On average, analysts expect Hercules Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.