Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. On average, analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:OFC opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,099 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $11,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

