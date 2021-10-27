Emerson Electric (EMR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Emerson Electric has set its FY21 guidance at $4.06-4.08 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $4.060-$4.080 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Emerson Electric to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EMR opened at $97.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.85. The firm has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $63.65 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

