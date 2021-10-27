SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the second quarter worth $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 12.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 21.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

In related news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $2,365,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock worth $427,605,046 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JELD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.22.

JELD opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.04. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 2.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.