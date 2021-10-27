SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMAT. Barrington Research increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $55.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.69. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

