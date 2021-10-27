SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,925 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 63.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth $2,332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 20.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 37,984 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 12.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 660,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,126,000 after purchasing an additional 73,189 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth $3,907,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 29.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 34,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $475,507.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,157 shares of company stock worth $6,675,147. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.17 and a beta of 1.01. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $39.91.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.95 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMPL. TheStreet cut The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, lifted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.15.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

