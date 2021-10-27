SG Americas Securities LLC Has $119,000 Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 96.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,093 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 51,654 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 265.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 61.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $96.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.09. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $105.58.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The energy company reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $594.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.87) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

In other Arch Resources news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

