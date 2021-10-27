SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $122,000 Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ACM Research by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ACM Research by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital raised their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

ACMR opened at $106.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.84 and a 1 year high of $144.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.46 and a beta of 0.73.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 35,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $2,987,614.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,554,845. Company insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

