SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,651 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,681,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 166,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 156,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 39,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $1,107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 296,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,303,620.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,510 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $78.44 on Wednesday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.30 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 2.44.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PATK shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

