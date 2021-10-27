Legal & General Group Plc Raises Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USM. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 17.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 9.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Cellular during the first quarter worth about $793,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in United States Cellular during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 31.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 42,805 shares in the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Cellular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of USM stock opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. United States Cellular Co. has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.63.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

