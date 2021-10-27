Legal & General Group Plc Makes New Investment in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLOV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 284.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth $91,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth $100,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the second quarter worth $134,000. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of CLOV opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $412.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Clover Health Investments Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.