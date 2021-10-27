Legal & General Group Plc Has $420,000 Position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBK. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Columbia Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Columbia Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 52,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Columbia Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Columbia Financial by 218.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 33,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

CLBK opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $72.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Columbia Financial Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

