Analysts Anticipate Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will report $113.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $113.01 million. Rambus posted sales of $103.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year sales of $447.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $445.32 million to $448.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $501.83 million, with estimates ranging from $487.06 million to $516.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rambus.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RMBS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

RMBS opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.70 and a beta of 1.04. Rambus has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $25.19.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares in the company, valued at $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at $14,174,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,851,000 after buying an additional 498,329 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after buying an additional 424,254 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,578,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,129,000 after acquiring an additional 406,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Rambus in the second quarter worth about $7,961,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rambus (RMBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.