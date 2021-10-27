Gary E. Mccullough Acquires 3,155 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Director Gary E. Mccullough purchased 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $98,404.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,151,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,448,000 after acquiring an additional 64,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,985,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,926,000 after acquiring an additional 386,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,646,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,070,000 after acquiring an additional 485,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,813,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,123,000 after acquiring an additional 388,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,252,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,462,000 after acquiring an additional 136,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

