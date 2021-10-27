FY2022 EPS Estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.98.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $182.54 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $144.58 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.56. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

