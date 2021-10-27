Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 129.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.89% of Amalgamated Financial worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 321.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 622,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after buying an additional 474,784 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the second quarter valued at $3,419,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after buying an additional 106,484 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter valued at $848,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter valued at $422,000. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $556.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $47.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.66 million. Analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amalgamated Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

