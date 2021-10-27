Andrew B. Foster Sells 11,317 Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 11,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $227,132.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew B. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aemetis alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of Aemetis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $120,355.84.

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. Aemetis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76. The company has a market cap of $589.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of -0.16.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth about $1,102,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth about $1,334,000. Merewether Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 642,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 412,379 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $968,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Aemetis by 780.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 481,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.