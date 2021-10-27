Scott P. Ryan Sells 9,224 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GNTX opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.63.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.