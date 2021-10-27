Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $157,375.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $157,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $247,908.54.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $61.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -62.87 and a beta of 0.58. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $107.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average of $67.80.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,948,000 after purchasing an additional 489,719 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $32,640,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $28,403,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $24,651,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 24.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,074,000 after acquiring an additional 328,162 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

