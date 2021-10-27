JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,851 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 5,978.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSHD stock opened at $154.10 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $181.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $897,738.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,720 shares in the company, valued at $35,446,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,468 shares of company stock worth $22,984,437 in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GSHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America cut Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.89.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

