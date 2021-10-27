JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 35,455 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,720 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.02% of Equity Bancshares worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQBK. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after buying an additional 340,700 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 748,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after buying an additional 128,115 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 314.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 32,508 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 453,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after buying an additional 14,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Bancshares news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $364,788.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQBK opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $480.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $35.68.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

EQBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Equity Bancshares Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

