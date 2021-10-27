Scotiabank Increases CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target to C$32.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CIXX. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.72.

CIXX opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.43. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $23.07.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CI Financial by 851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in CI Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in CI Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in CI Financial in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

