Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,060 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.62% of Virtuoso Acquisition worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOSO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,270,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,802,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,831,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,352,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,385,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOSO stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

