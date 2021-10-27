Radius Health, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Radius Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.22.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.92 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Radius Health from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of RDUS opened at $21.17 on Monday. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.