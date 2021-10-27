eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,616 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in eHealth were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in eHealth by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in eHealth by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in eHealth by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in eHealth by 592.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in eHealth by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Get eHealth alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

EHTH stock opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.69 and a 1 year high of $93.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.41 and a beta of -0.12.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. eHealth had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.