Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of Global Water Resources worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Water Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Water Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 20.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 53.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 37.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. 33.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Global Water Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Global Water Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 1,824 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $32,649.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,876 shares of company stock valued at $33,604. 44.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Global Water Resources stock opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a market cap of $420.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.92, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 4.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 322.22%.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

