Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,471,000 after purchasing an additional 156,236 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter worth $534,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.5% in the second quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 406,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 23.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 83,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 23.3% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

NYSE KW opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.61. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.06). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

