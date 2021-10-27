JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,217,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336,336 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.24% of Genworth Financial worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

