Legal & General Group Plc Buys New Shares in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 37,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MicroVision by 293.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,322,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MicroVision by 15.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,071,000 after purchasing an additional 171,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MicroVision by 547.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 486,040 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its position in MicroVision by 101.1% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 459,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 231,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the second quarter worth approximately $5,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of MicroVision stock opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.11 and a quick ratio of 13.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 3.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71. MicroVision, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,221.29% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

