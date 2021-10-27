Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 653.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,157 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tellurian in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TELL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

NASDAQ TELL opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. Tellurian Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.72.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.69 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

