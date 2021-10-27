Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 38,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 22,157 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 34,234 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 54,801 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 96,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Powell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

POWL opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.29 million, a P/E ratio of 864.67 and a beta of 1.29. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $37.28.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $115.81 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.08%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.