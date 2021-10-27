Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 15,592 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 353.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,592 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Certara were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Certara during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Certara during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Certara during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 131.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERT opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 13,394,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $399,160,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin Edge sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,727,555 shares of company stock valued at $622,086,929. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CERT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Certara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

