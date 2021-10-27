Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Switch were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,858,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,886,000 after acquiring an additional 510,333 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,043,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,530,000 after acquiring an additional 759,940 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,128,000. Port Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 4,318,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,781,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,707,000 after acquiring an additional 416,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 250,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $6,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 132,287 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $3,468,565.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,571,526 shares of company stock worth $39,805,213. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWCH opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWCH. Cowen raised shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

