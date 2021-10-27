Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Cut by Analyst

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $8.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $8.40. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,600.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $57.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $73.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMG. Stephens lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,992.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,748.48 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,172.29 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 85.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,876.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,642.58.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total transaction of $2,901,064.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at $56,846,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $28,994,003. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,726,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 688.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

