CNX Resources (CNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect CNX Resources to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.40 million. On average, analysts expect CNX Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CNX Resources stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 111.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 649,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of CNX Resources worth $16,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNX. Raymond James downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.