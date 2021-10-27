CBIZ (CBZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $278.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.90 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, analysts expect CBIZ to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.68. CBIZ has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $71,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $338,786.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CBIZ stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of CBIZ worth $10,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.