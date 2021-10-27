Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brinker International in a report released on Sunday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $78.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

