Universal Logistics (ULH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $422.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.60 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 28.10%. On average, analysts expect Universal Logistics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ULH opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $595.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.97. Universal Logistics has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Logistics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 215.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 34,387 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.19% of Universal Logistics worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

