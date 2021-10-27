Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.64 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 18.62%. On average, analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $660.73 million, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $28.73.
Several brokerages recently commented on RUTH. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. CL King raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.
About Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.
