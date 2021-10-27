Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.64 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 18.62%. On average, analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $660.73 million, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $28.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 27,012 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RUTH. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. CL King raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

