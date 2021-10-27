The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $303,000 Stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

ANAB stock opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $849.87 million, a PE ratio of -88.51 and a beta of 0.05. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

