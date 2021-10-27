The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires Shares of 68,896 TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 68,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTI. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6,141.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16,828 shares in the last quarter. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $444.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 3.20. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $102.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

TETRA Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

