Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

LIND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of LIND opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 681.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.