The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $290,000 in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 63,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $55,000.

In other news, CEO J Robison Hays III acquired 7,500 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $101,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $77.90. The stock has a market cap of $391.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AHT shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

