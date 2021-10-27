Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 1,016 Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bank First were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BFC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bank First in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bank First in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bank First by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bank First by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank First by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ BFC opened at $69.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $536.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.46. Bank First Co. has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $77.00.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bank First had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.57%.

Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

