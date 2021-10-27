Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 22,940 Shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 117.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NewAge were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NBEV. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NewAge by 36.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in NewAge by 35.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NewAge in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NewAge in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in NewAge by 15.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 15,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBEV. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NBEV stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $214.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50. NewAge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.71 million. NewAge had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. On average, research analysts predict that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About NewAge

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

